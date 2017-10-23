Armed Missouri man arrested for pulling emergency brake, stopping Amtrak in Nebraska

A Missouri man has been arrested after getting into a locomotive of an Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska and pulling the emergency brake, stopping the passenger train. Amtrak staff detained 25-year-old Taylor Wilson of St. Charles until deputies from both Furnas County and Harlan County could respond. The Furnas County Sheriff’s Department says the incident took place very early Saturday morning in Oxford.

Deputies discovered a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 revolver tucked in Wilson’s waistband. He had a firearm accessory referred to as a speed loader in his pocket. Deputies also found two bags with three more speed loaders, a box of ammunition, a knife, tin snips, and a ventilation mask.

According to authorities, Wilson was traveling from Sacramento, California to St. Louis.

He has been jailed in Furnas County.

