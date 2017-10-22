Northwest runs D-II win streak to 38 games

The Northwest Missouri State University football team defeated Lindenwood University, 19-0, on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville, Mo. Northwest moves to 8-0 on the year while the Lions fall to 2-6 overall. It was the Bearcats’ fourth shutout victory on the season and 38th win in a row, longest active streak in D-II football. They are now two wins away from tying the record set by Grand Valley State.

– Wide receiver Shane Williams was named the Homecoming Don Black Award winner, finishing with nine receptions for 134 yards.

Key Northwest Defensive Statistics

– Northwest held the Lions to just 27 rushing yards on the day and 176 total yards.

– Neither team recorded a turnover but the Bearcats did record points on defense, stuffing a Lindenwood run for a safety in the second quarter.

– The Lions were just 4-of-13 on third downs and were 0-for-2 on fourth down attempts.

– The Bearcats recorded four sacks on the day and allowed just two rushing first downs on the afternoon.

– Ben Althoff had a team-high 10 tackles on the day with one tackle for loss.

Key Northwest Offensive Statistics

– The Bearcats recorded 22 first downs, 14 coming through the air.

– Northwest finished with 403 yards of total offense and held a 32:06-to-27:54 advantage in time of possession.

– Zach Martin finished 24-of-39 with 271 yards through the air.