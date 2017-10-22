MU – KU ready to square off in charity basketball game (VIDEO/AUDIO)

Mizzou and Kansas men’s basketball meet on the court on Sprint Center in Kansas City to raise awareness and financial support for hurricane victims.

In addition to the 18,000 fans who filled Sprint Center, the game also drew over 1,600 buys for the pay-per-view, generating over $644,000 in funds alone for that purchase.

Fans from both teams came out early to start the celebration.

Showdown for Relief tickets sold out in one day to supporters of both MU and KU athletics. The game is being broadcast on the Missouri Tigers statewide radio network as well as a pay-per-view stream. During the SEC Media Day event earlier in the week, Michael Porter Jr and Kevin Puryear said they would play the game to win, even if this was just an exhibition.

The Jayhawks enter the season ranked 3rd in the coaches preseason poll and there is much anticipation for Cuonzo Martin’s first Tigers team that features brother Michael Jr and Jontay Porter as well as an incoming freshman class ranked in the top 5.

From a KU fan’s standpoint, this means a lot…even for someone who is seeing the rivalry for the first time.

A house divided. She’s a Mizzou fan, he’s a Jayhawks fan…and dad isn’t happy

Mizzou and KU fans spoke with me about what the rivalry means to them. Here are two gentleman who have been fans for more than 35 years.