High School football scoreboard from Friday 10/20

8-Man-
Tarkio 78, North Nodaway 20
Stanberry 78, Albany 26
South Holt 52, South Nodaway 6
St. Joseph Christian 60, DeKalb 6
Braymer 80, Stewartsville 42
Norborne 68, Northwest (Hughesville) 8
Osceola 56, Chilhowee 6
Pattonsburg 70, North Shelby 30
Class 1-
Chaffee 39, St. Vincent 27
Hayti 58, Crystal City 0
Portageville 50, Scott City 15
Ash Grove 39, Marionville 14
Pierce City 53, Pleasant Hope 0
Sarcoxie 45, Cabool 22
Thayer 49, Miller 15
Adrian 51, Rich Hill 14
Midway 42, Jasper 22
Liberal 20, Archie 15
Lockwood 38, Drexel 8
Crest Ridge 42, Appleton City 6
Tipton 36, Skyline 18
Windsor 52, Lone Jack 13
Mark Twain 36, Knox County 32
Monroe City 62, Louisiana 6
Scotland County 37, Schuyler County 0
South Shelby 43, Paris 0
Fayette 58, Harrisburg 28
Marceline 40, Salisbury 0
Santa Fe 50, Sweet Springs 22
Westran 48, Slater 13
East Buchanan 34, Mid-Buchanan 20
Plattsburg 54, North Platte 22
Wellington-Napoleon 36, Concordia 12
West Platte 57, Orrick 12
Penney 35, Milan 0
Princeton 55, Maysville 8
Putnam County 32, Gallatin 22
South Harrison 38, Polo 20
Charleston 60, St. Pius X (Festus) 20
East Prairie 36, Jefferson (Festus) 21
Malden 56, Kelly 8
Cardinal Ritter 49, Herculaneum 0
Carnahan 62, Cleveland NJROTC 0
Ava 47, Diamond 0
Liberty (Mountain View) 69, Cuba 31
Mountain Grove 38, Willow Springs 0
Strafford 35, Houston 27
Versailles 34, El Dorado Springs 29
Fair Grove 44, Stockton 0
Lamar 69, California 6
Warsaw 44, Cole Camp 14
Hallsville 35, Hermann 21
North Callaway 60, Montgomery County 7
South Callaway 62, Principia 14
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 34, Brentwood 7
Centralia 45, Van-Far 6
Clark County 54, Bowling Green 8
Macon 40, Highland 0
Palmyra 79, Clopton/Elsberry 8
Holden 40, Butler 0
Knob Noster 42, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 14
Summit Christian Academy 50, Sherwood 6
Lafayette County 30, Brookfield 13
Lathrop 41, Trenton 15
Lawson 36, Bishop Le Blond 6
Lexington 49, Carrollton 21
Class 3-
Central (Park Hills) 55, Central (New Madrid County) 12
Kennett 70, Fredericktown 27
Salem 38, Dexter 0
Ste. Genevieve 47, Potosi 17
Eldon 72, Buffalo 33
Owensville 34, Logan-Rogersville 28
Springfield Catholic 33, Osage 21
St. James 49, Sullivan 7
Cassville 47, Hollister 0
Mt. Vernon 30, Aurora 18
Reeds Spring 59, Monett 6
Seneca 48, East Newton 0
Lutheran St. Charles 46, Duchesne 38
Orchard Farm 24, Soldan International Studies 14
St. Charles West 33, Normandy 6
Blair Oaks 52, Missouri Military Academy 0
Mexico 52, Christian 28
Southern Boone 34, Fulton 15
Wright City 44, Winfield 35
Center 42, Clinton 14
Odessa 53, Southeast 0
Pleasant Hill 43, Boonville 7
Chillicothe 49, Cameron 8
Maryville 69, Lincoln College Prep 26
Pembroke Hill 36, Central Academy of Excellence 28
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 41, Richmond 22
Class 4
Central (Cape Girardeau) 49, Sikeston 14
Farmington 39, Perryville 7
Hillsboro 36, DeSoto 15
North County 47, Festus 6
Gateway 40, Affton 8
Ladue Horton Watkins 56, Windsor (Imperial) 7
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 54, Clayton 7
Ft. Zumwalt East 34, McCluer 14
Parkway Central 49, University City 8
Parkway North 47, St. Dominic 11
Parkway West 49, Union 6
Rolla 42, Westminster Christian 17
St. Clair 52, Pacific 36
St. Francis Borgia 41, Priory 0
Camdenton 39, Hillcrest 12
Carl Junction 49, McDonald County 13
Webb City 54, Marshfield 0
West Plains 42, Bolivar 21
Grain Valley 62, Northeast (Kansas City) 14
Grandview 34, Van Horn (Independence) 7
Harrisonville 53, East (Kansas City) 22
Nevada 48, Raytown South 32
Hannibal 41, Warrensburg 18
Helias Catholic 66, Liberty (Wentzville) 42
Moberly 21, Kirksville 12
Warrenton 41, Marshall 15
Kearney 47, Winnetonka 6
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 35, Excelsior Springs 34
Platte County 50, Benton 21
Smithville 42, Savannah 17
Class 5-
Rockwood Summit 35, Oakville 21
Webster Groves 24, Parkway South 14
Ft. Zumwalt South 49, Washington 21
Branson 44, Central (Springfield) 0
Ozark 43, Waynesville 14
Neosho 42, Republic 21
Class 6-
Eureka 70, Seckman 6
Kirkwood 49, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 14
Lafayette (Wildwood) 41, Fox 13
Lindbergh 49, Mehlville 14
Christian Brothers College 55, McCluer North 8
Marquette 38, Hazelwood West 28
Ritenour 55, St. Louis University 42
Blue Springs 46, Jefferson City 23
