After bad start, #Mizzou recovers to blowout Idaho on Homecoming (VIDEO)

After throwing an interception on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Lock settled in during Mizzou’s most complete game of the season for a 68-21 win over the Idaho Vandals during Missouri’s Homecoming on Faurot Field Saturday afternoon.

Lock finished completing 23 of 33 passes for 467 yards and six touchdowns, one short of the school record he set in the season opener against Missouri State. J’Mon Moore caught 11 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught three touchdown passes in the first quarter that took nearly an hour to play.

Richaud Floyd’s 85-yard punt return was his first touchdown since early in his high school career.

Freshman Larry Rountree led the Tigers with 12 carries for 97 yards, and Ish Witter added nine rushes for 41 yards and two touchdowns. I asked about Sophomore Demarea Crockett who missed the game with a shoulder injury and according to head coach Barry Odom it will keep him out for “awhile.”

Odom comments on the win. Watch his full press conference.