Missourinet 7 a.m. News 19-20-17

Top Stories: The liberal activist group Indivisible held a town hall meeting last night, where it targeted Republican 7th District Congressman Billy Long for criticism. The District’s Democratic Chair, Krista Stark, notes Long has not held a public forum in 2017. She said he’s skirting his responsibility by avoiding difficult conversations with constituents. And a Missouri Congressman who’s one of the top Republicans on Capitol Hill says the House has delivered on all of President Donald Trump’s priorities. However, Salem GOP Congressman Jason Smith says while the House has passed 360 bills this Congress, the Senate has approved fewer than 100.