Chiefs lose at Oakland after a late touchdown on the final, final, final play of the game

Derek Carr threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree on the final play after the game was extended by two straight defensive holding calls. The Chiefs started the season 5-and-0, but have lost two games in five days.

It was an absolute crazy finish to a wild night.

The Raiders scored the game tying touchdown pass to Jared Cook with 18 seconds left, but the score was overturned when replay ruled he was down at the one. Then a blatant offensive pass interference on Michael Crabtree wiped another touchdown on the next play. Then, holding calls on Ron Parker and Eric Murray gave Oakland another chance and Derek Carr hit Crabtree in the front corner of the end zone to tie it at 30-30. Giorgio Tavecchio won it with the extra point with no time on the clock.

I think Andy Reid summed up what most fans were thinking…let the players decide how this game ends.

The Chiefs lost consecutive games for the first time in two years (Oct. 11-18, 2015), and had their 12-game winning streak in the AFC West snapped in a thrilling finish. They are now 2-7 against the Raiders under Coach Reid and had their nine-game road win streak end.