Big night for the Blues and Stastny as he goes over 600 career points

Blues forward Paul Stastny is keeping up quite a tradition the family. He joins his father and uncle by scoring over 600 NHL points in his career. Stastny scored a goal and an assist to give him 601 career points in the Blues 4-3 win over the Avalanche in Colorado.

Paul’s father Peter registered 1,239 points and his uncle Anton racked up 636. The younger Stastny thought it was an awesome night to do it against his former team.

“It’s cool. It’s special,” Stastny said. “Anytime we can add to that Stastny history and legacy, it’s always nice.”

Stastny still has a home in the Denver area and lives there in the offseason.

Jaden Schwartz followed up his hat trick in a 5-2 victory over Chicago on Wednesday night with another goal. After the Blues moved ahead of the Blackhawks with their head-to-head win, the Blues added another point in their favor after the Hawks lost in OT to Edmonton.

The Blues are 6-2, the Hawks 4-2-2 and trail St. Louis by two points in the Central.