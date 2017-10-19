Petition seeking constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid in Missouri is approved

An effort to bypass the state legislature and expand Medicaid in Missouri through a public vote is underway.

The secretary of state’s office has given approval to documents calling for the move to be circulated in public as a signature petition. If enough people sign the documents, voters will be asked in the November 2018 election if they want a constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid.

Republican leadership in the GOP dominated legislature has been largely hostile to expanding the provision under the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The health care law, also known as Obamacare, withstood a Supreme Court challenge to its constitutionality in 2012. But the court, in its decision, rejected the law’s expansion of Medicaid, saying it coerced states into participation by threatening them with the loss of existing federal payments.

31 states and the District of Columbia have expanded the program. The 19 states that have opted against expansion, including Missouri, are mostly led by Republican Governors and legislatures.

Kansas lawmakers passed Medicaid expansion this year, but narrowly failed to override GOP Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of the legislation.

Efforts to amend the Missouri Constitution through a public vote are known as “initiative petitions”. The petition approved for circulation in this case asks two questions – whether Medicaid should be expanded, and whether health providers administering the care should be reimbursed at commercial rates.

Medicaid expansion would extend coverage to any person between 19-and-64 years-old who has an income at or below 133% of the federal poverty level. It also includes a provision for family members. The expansion in Missouri would be implemented under the existing health care law passed in 2010.

Members of the public being asked to sign the petition would also see language informing them that the state has estimated that the cost of expansion would exceed $2 billion annually, while revenues to offset those costs are estimated to be $1.8 billion. The document would also note that local governments expect no costs or savings.

Existing traditional Medicaid in Missouri has strict eligibility requirements. The current program covers low income children, parents, pregnant women, along with disabled and elderly people. Parents in Missouri must have incomes no higher than 19% of poverty level.

Democrats state lawmakers uniformly support Medicaid expansion along with a handful of Republicans. Democratic Senator Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur has sponsored legislation for the past several years to expand the program. This year her bill was assigned to a committee, but was never given a hearing.

THe initiative petition was submitted by Gerald Peterson of Raytown, near Kansas City.

According to a release from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, signatures must be obtained from registered voters equal to five percent of the total votes cast in the 2016 governor’s election from six of the state’s eight congressional districts. Those gathering signatures will have roughly six months to do so, as they’ll be due at the secretary of state’s office by May 6th, 2018.