Mizzou Arena joy rider faces four felony charges

Nathaniel Conant, the 23-year old former University of Missouri student and part-time employee, who took that joy ride through Mizzou Arena back in June, is facing four felony charges for property damage to a garage door, two gates and a golf cart. Conant faces a maximum of four years in prison for each of the counts.

Conant rammed his Volkswagen Passat through a fence and eventually made his way onto the basketball court, allegedly leaving skid marks on the court.

Conant was arrested and posted a $10,500 bond shortly after he turned himself in June 26.