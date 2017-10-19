Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-19-2017

Top Stories: An effort to bypass the state legislature and expand Medicaid in Missouri through a public vote is underway. The secretary of state’s office has given approval for documents calling for the move to be circulated in public as a signature petition. If enough people sign the documents, voters will be asked in the November 2018 election if they want a constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid. And some candidates in next year’s state legislative elections face steep uphill battles in fundraising. One of them is Republican State Representative Nate Walker of Kirksville, who is running for the 18th District Senate seat. Walker has raised $14,000, while two of his primary opponents have collected $160,000 or more.