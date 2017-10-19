Blues cruise past Blackhawks behind Schwartz hat trick

The Blues scored the game’s first four goals and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks at Scottrade Center. Jaden Schwartz capped a hat trick for St. Louis with an empty-netter in the final minute. Kyle Brodziak and Vladimir Tarasenko also found the back of the net for the Blues. They are back on the road tonight at Colorado.

Schwartz scores two even-strength goals and later adds an empty-netter to complete his third career hat trick. He has four goals and six assists this season and has at least one point in six of the Blues’ first seven games. It was his 51st career multi-point game and fourth this season.

“This is a guy who is hitting his prime and I think in the last year or so he’s just starting to scratch the surface and realize how good he can be,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said.

Schwartz also missed several moments at the end of the first period when he was stopped on a breakaway and crashed into the end boards after losing his balance.

“My toe pick caught a rivet on the ice,” Schwartz said. “Just happened fast, head-first into the boards and couldn’t get my hands up.”

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, Kyle Brodziak also scored, and Jake Allen needed to make just 22 saves.