Think Tank Study: Missouri and Midwest transportation, infrastructure threatened by climate change

A new study from the Midwest Economic Policy Institute warns that the threat of climate change extends much farther inland and could wreak havoc on transportation and infrastructure systems across the Midwest, including in Missouri.

The study’s author, Mary Craighead, says policymakers need to understand the potential costs and consequences of climate change, and adds they need to be proactive to protect communities and the economy.

Her report says the average air temperature has increased by more than 4 degrees since the 1980’s, and there’s been a 27 percent increase in the number of days of very heavy rain since the 1950’s.

“The higher temperatures and the stronger storms can reduce the lifespan of roads and bridges”, said Craighead. “They can cause railway railways to buckle. Flooding, obviously is a huge issue that can impact the flow of traffic, the flow of freight, which would impact our economy.”

Specifically, Craighead cites growth in the region’s average air temperature , growing electricity outages, a large increase in precipitation days, a steady reduction in ice coverage on the Great Lakes and more frequent freeze-thaw cycles to highlight how various infrastructure systems could ultimately be impacted.

Flooding is a key issue because there has been a steady reduction in ice coverage on the Great Lakes, and more frequent freeze-thaw cycles.

Craighead says there have been more electricity outages, and adds the Midwest is a net distributor of electricity to other regions. Floods, high winds, ice, snow and storms can damage facilities and above-ground transmission lines.

The study also recommends limiting development in low-lying areas that already have experienced storm-related damage, and updating heat and rainfall standards used in the project-design process.

“It’s just going to keep getting worse”, Craighead. “So, it’s time that we really need to stop debating it, and start actually taking action and preparing for it in the future, so that we don’t have to deal with the ramifications after the fact. We can actually plan for it ahead of time.”

The study says national infrastructure needs are expected to top 2 trillion dollars by 2025.

Missourinet affiliate KWIX contributed this story