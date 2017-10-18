Mizzou men picked for 5th in SEC preseason basketball poll. MPJ shares player of the year honors

The Missouri Tigers, with the best college prospect in Michael Porter Jr and a top five recruiting class was picked to finish 5th in the SEC preseason media poll.

Porter Jr, a 6’10 freshman, was selected in a three-way tie for preseason player of the year and was a first team All-SEC pick. Georgia senior Yante Maten and A & M’s sophomore Robert Williams are the media favorites.

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. Texas A & M

4. Alabama

5. Mizzou

6. Arkansas

7. Vanderbilt

8. Georgia

9. Auburn

10. Ole Miss

11. South Carolina

12. Mississippi State

13. Tennessee

14. LSU