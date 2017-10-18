Mizzou men picked for 5th in SEC preseason basketball poll. MPJ shares player of the year honors

The Missouri Tigers, with the best college prospect in Michael Porter Jr and a top five recruiting class was picked to finish 5th in the SEC preseason media poll.
Porter Jr, a 6’10 freshman, was selected in a three-way tie for preseason player of the year and was a first team All-SEC pick. Georgia senior Yante Maten and A & M’s sophomore Robert Williams are the media favorites.
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. Texas A & M
4. Alabama
5. Mizzou
6. Arkansas
7. Vanderbilt
8. Georgia
9. Auburn
10. Ole Miss
11. South Carolina
12. Mississippi State
13. Tennessee
14. LSU