Man admits phoning in multiple bomb threats to Missouri courthouse

An Arkansas man is heading to federal prison, for making several bomb threats to the Cedar County Courthouse in southwest Missouri’s Stockton.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Phillip Robison Jr. has been sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison, without parole.

Robison admits he made three separate bomb threats in January 2016, because he wanted his court hearing involving a probation violation to be canceled.

Robison, who has a prior conviction for distribution of illegal drugs, was worried about going to Missouri state prison for a 120-day “shock time” sentence.

The courthouse in Stockton had to be evacuated three different times, because of the calls.

Federal prosecutors say Robison admitted to deputies that he made the calls, because he wanted to avoid returning to jail.

Robison also reportedly told the deputies that there were never any bombs.

The case was investigated by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.