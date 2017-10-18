Cuonzo Martin on #Mizzou facing KU “Whenever you step on the floor, you play to win” (AUDIO)

Nobody on the Mizzou basketball staff is thinking of the players getting injured this Sunday when the Tigers face Kansas in their one-time exhibition game.

“When you step on the floor as a ballplayer, you’re competing,” said Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin at SEC Media Days in Nashville. “I don’t know too many guys that say ‘well it’s preseason I don’t want to play to get injured.’ We’ll play to win the basketball game.”

Martin said he and Bill Self got together to iron out the details to help raise money for families struggling following the hurricanes. Martin says that is the focal point of the weekend and calls it a bonus that one of the best rivalries in college basketball will be on the court battling each other again. Martin told Missourinet that there haven’t even been discussions about continuing the series during the regular season.

Listen to Martin as he answers multiple questions regarding KU (3:00)