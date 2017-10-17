Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-17-2017

Top Stories: Missouri House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty claims Governor Greitens and Republican leadership had knowledge well in advance that federal funds would be threatened if a workplace discrimination bill in the legislature became law. The state is set to lose up to $500,000 because the new law violates the Fair Housing Act. And the state House Ethics Committee will hold a preliminary hearing involving a western Missouri lawmaker’s controversial Facebook post. The committee met briefly in closed session Monday afternoon, before announcing they’ll hold a preliminary hearing in November involving Osceola GOP State Representative Warren Love’s August Facebook post.