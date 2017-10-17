Greitens pleads with Trump about renewable fuels reductions

Four Governors, including Governor Eric Greitens, have sent a letter to President Donald Trump voicing their concerns about proposed reductions to America’s Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS). They call on EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to support the job creation and agricultural benefits that higher volumes of biofuels provide and say the proposed volumes could cause near-term job losses.

The National Biodiesel Board, based in Missouri, says the letter is signed by Greitens and the governors of Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas. They say the RFS was instrumental in helping major parts of rural America survive the 2008 recession and now supports the livelihoods of tens-of-thousands of farmers and biofuels workers.

They urged Trump to fulfill his promises to continue his support for all biofuels under the RFS.

By Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News