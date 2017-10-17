DeSmet football assistant killed early Monday in south St. Louis

27 year old Jaz Granderson, an assistant varsity football coach for DeSmet High School, was shot and killed early Monday morning in south St. Louis. According to police, Granderson was found with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Granderson attended Kirkwood High School, then played football for the University of Northern Iowa before transferring to Lindenwood University. Granderson joined the De Smet football coaching staff in 2016.

Statement from De Smet

The De Smet Jesuit community is mourning the loss of Jaz Granderson, an assistant varsity football coach, who passed away last night (Sunday, October 15). Coach Granderson was a member of the De Smet Jesuit football staff for two seasons. He was the first assistant coach hired by Head Varsity Football Coach Rob Steeples in 2016.

“Jaz was committed to our program at De Smet Jesuit,” said Coach Steeples. “He believed in this school and it was his dream to build our program as a platform to develop the young men entrusted to our care.”

Helias Catholic and DeSmet canceled their JV schedule for Monday evening.