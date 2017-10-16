The Bill Pollock Show–Talking #Chiefs fans down from their hysteria over first loss. Zero upside for #Mizzou playing KU (PODCAST)

Fans are beating down Andy Reid for his decision to go for a touchdown on 4th and 2 early in the 4th quarter of yesterday’s loss against Pittsburgh. It was a risky call, but it turned out to the be the right call. Problem is, the NFL doesn’t know what constitutes a catch anymore!

It’s official. Mizzou will play Kansas in basketball for the first time since the Tigers bolted from the Big 12 to the SEC. I want to be excited about this game, but I see zero upside as to why Mizzou would want to play this game?

Cubs-Dodgers. Is Joe Maddon just as bad or worse in handling pitchers as Mike Matheny?