The Bill Pollock Show–Talking #Chiefs fans down from their hysteria over first loss. Zero upside for #Mizzou playing KU (PODCAST)

Fans are beating down Andy Reid for his decision to go for a touchdown on 4th and 2 early in the 4th quarter of yesterday’s loss against Pittsburgh.  It was a risky call, but it turned out to the be the right call.  Problem is, the NFL doesn’t know what constitutes a catch anymore!

It’s official.  Mizzou will play Kansas in basketball for the first time since the Tigers bolted from the Big 12 to the SEC.  I want to be excited about this game, but I see zero upside as to why Mizzou would want to play this game?

Cubs-Dodgers.  Is Joe Maddon just as bad or worse in handling pitchers as Mike Matheny?