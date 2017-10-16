Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-16-2017

Top Stories: Two inmates escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail in southeast Missouri Sunday morning. The Pemiscot County Sheriff says inmates William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer are considered to be armed and dangerous. Carter was being held on the charge of 1st-degree murder. He is accused of intentionally running over two people. And Missouri Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill has more than 7.1-million dollars in campaign funds for her re-election race next year. Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is considered her leading opponent, has about 700,000-dollars in his campaign account. Minnesota Democratic U.S. Senator Al Franken will be in Missouri next month to help McCaskill.