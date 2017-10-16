Franken visits Missouri next month to help McCaskill in re-election campaign

U.S. Senator Al Franken, D-Minnesota, will be in Missouri next month to help the state’s Democratic Party and colleague Claire McCaskill. He will be the keynote speaker at the party’s annual Truman dinner fundraiser in St. Louis.

Franken, a former writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, says he’s pleased to be helping McCaskill, who is seeking re-election next year in the U.S. Senate.

“Claire McCaskill is a very good Senator and a very good politician, actually,” Franken tells Minnesota News Network. “I think she knows her state really well.”

Franken says Democrats are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work in hopes of having a successful mid-term election.

“We’re elected by our state. I represent Minnesota. That’s who elects me and that’s who I represent,” says Franken. “Claire represents Missouri and I have a lot of faith in her.”

McCaskill has more than $7.1 million in campaign funds. Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is considered her leading opponent, has about $700,000 in his campaign account.

“We’re going to have a lot of races like this in states that went for (President) Trump and went for Trump pretty heavily where we have a Democratic incumbent Senator,” says Franken.

Several other Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination to face McCaskill, including Navy veteran Courtland Sykes, retired Air Force pilot Tony Monetti of Warrensburg and former Libertarian Austin Petersen of Kansas City.

Next month’s fundraiser will be in St. Louis on November 4.