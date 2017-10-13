Missouri State Senator’s tweet compares Trump to Hitler

Missouri State Democratic Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal of University City sent a tweet that drew media coverage yesterday.

She tweeted images appeared to be a parody of a Dove soap commercial. It shows President Trump pulling off a t-shirt over his head to reveal the face of Hitler.

Lt Governor Mike Parson, who’d aggressively sought to have Chappelle-Nadal expelled from office after she hoped for Trump to be assassinated in an August Facebook post, tweeted yesterday “Some things never change. Another example why she should not be in the Missouri Senate.”

In a response to an inquiry from KMOV-TV, Chappelle-Nadal said “Protesters have been passing it (the Trump-Hitler images) around for days now on social media. I support the protesters & I support Puerto Rico!”

Chappelle-Nadal has been censured by the state Senate for her Faceboook post wishing for President Trump to be assassinated. She has also been stripped of her committee assignments in the next legislative session.

The original commercial, which featured an African American woman pulling off the T-shirt to reveal a white woman, was pulled by Dove after accusations of racism.