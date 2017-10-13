Former Missouri school district official heading to prison for embezzling $1.6 million

The former business manager for the Grandview R-2 School District in eastern Missouri’s Jefferson County has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for embezzling $1.6 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 51-year-old Angela Huskey of DeSoto pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of mail fraud. Huskey was sentenced on Friday morning in St. Louis by U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel.

Huskey had worked for the school district for more than 20 years.

Federal prosecutors say Huskey falsified district records to conceal her embezzlement. Prosecutors say that in some cases, she inflated the reported wages for other district employees, causing them to pay excess taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Justice Department says Huskey will have to pay $1.8 million in restitution. Prosecutors say the $1.8 million amount includes the money Huskey stole and the school’s cost of investigating and dealing with the theft.

The FBI investigated the case.