Blues stopped short of history with loss at Florida

The Blues are unbeaten no more. They suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Panthers in Florida. Paul Stastny gave St. Louis to a 1-0 lead early in the second, but the Florida scored the next five goals. Vine Dunn scored his first NHL goal late for the Blues, who are 4-1-and-0. They play at Tampa Bay tomorrow.

The Blues were looking to start a season 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

With the victory, Roberto Luongo tied one-time Blues goalie Curtis Joseph for fourth place on the NHL career victory list.