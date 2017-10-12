Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-12-2017

Top Stories: The Liberty School District near Kansas City says additional police are on hand at both of its high schools today after students reported seeing a threat on social media. The online message warned students not to go to class, and referenced the Las Vegas shooting. And the Missouri Transportation Task Force met yesterday, where there was anger that certain parts of the state get more funding for roads. Some task force members complained that the committee was losing its way by spending so much time debating where the money is going. Republican State Senator Dave Schatz of Sullivan warned members that in-fighting over distribution of funds would threaten any spending plan they might place before voters.