Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 10-12-2017

Missouri has received an extension to comply with the federal government’s REAL ID law. A federal agency says legislation involving employment discrimination lawsuits is not in compliance with federal regulations. Alisa Nelson reports.
By Alisa Nelson
Missouri has received an extension to comply with the federal government’s REAL ID law. A federal agency says legislation involving employment discrimination lawsuits is not in compliance with federal regulations. Alisa Nelson reports.