Former #Mizzou softball star invited to Team USA camp

Former Mizzou Softball All-American Taylor Gadbois (Maryville, Mo.) has been invited to participate at the 2018 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) Selection Camp, announced Wednesday (Oct. 11) by USA Softball.

Gadbois is one of 56 total athletes selected to this year’s exclusive camp. The group will vie for a spot on the 2018 WNT roster which will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Women’s World Championship, World Cup of Softball XIII and other premier international events.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Gadbois exclaimed. “I’ve always wanted the chance to represent our country, but honestly never thought this opportunity would ever come about. I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to play this game. I want to thank my family, my former Mizzou Softball coaching staff and teammates and friends for their support along the way.”

“It’s crazy to look back at all my years of playing. I have achieved more in my softball career than I ever thought I would. I went through some struggles early at Mizzou, but I remember head coach Ehren Earleywine always believing in me. It’s amazing what hard work and confidence can do for a player.”

Over her Mizzou Softball career (2012-16), Gadbois solidified herself as one of the program’s all-time greats. Remembered for her blazing speed, Gadbois’ 148 career stolen bases ranks second all-time in Tiger history. The speedy Tiger center fielder also ranks Top-10 all-time in career hits (228), batting average (.375) and runs scored (164).

Following her memorable tenure in Columbia, Mo., Gadbois was selected 15th overall in the 2016 National Pro Fastpitch League draft. In her rookie campaign, Gadbois hit .331 with three doubles, one triple and 14 stolen bases. Following the season, she was named as an At-Large selection to the 2016 All-NPF Team.

This past summer, Gadbois upped her game yet again, recording a .346 average with 55 hits, two triples and 25 stolen bases. She paced the NPF in stolen bases over the 2017 campaign, en route to “Rally Spikes Award” honors by the league office. Additionally, Gadbois was named to the All-NPF Team for the second consecutive year.

