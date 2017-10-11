Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-11-17

Top Stories: Planned Parenthood in Columbia announced yesterday that it’s received its license and can begin to schedule patients immediately for medication and surgical abortion services. The announcement came the same day Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit challenging a new Missouri abortion law which requires pre-abortion counseling at least 72 hours before the procedure by the performing doctor. And Missouri Governor Eric Greitens describes transportation as “an incredibly important military skill set.” Greitens has announced 800 new Missouri National Guard jobs, including a new Transportation Battalion in Fredericktown and a new Transportation Company in Anderson and Monett