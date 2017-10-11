2017 Girls Class 2 golf championships results

Team Results
|School
|Score
|1
|St. Joseph’s Academy High School
|317-306=623
|2
|Notre Dame de Sion High School
|315-318=633
|3
|MICDS High School
|325-322=647
|4
|Lafayette (Wildwood) High School
|342-337=679
|5
|Rock Bridge High School
|354-346=700
|6
|Camdenton High School
|372-359=731
|7
|Carl Junction High School
|376-358=734
|7
|Lee’s Summit West High School
|360-374=734
Individual Results
|Name
|School
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Total
|1
|Megan Propeck
|Notre Dame de Sion
|71
|70
|141
|2
|Amber Louise Wilson
|Camdenton
|74
|69
|143
|3
|Claire Ann Solovic
|Seckman
|74
|70
|144
|4
|Brooke Allison Biermann
|Lafayette (Wildwood)
|74
|71
|145
|5
|Shannon Gould
|MICDS
|71
|76
|147
|6
|Jenna Teeter
|Carl Junction
|74
|74
|148
|7
|Grace Aromando
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|76
|73
|149
|8
|Grace Renfer
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|77
|74
|151
|9
|Madeline Larouere
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|76
|76
|152
|10
|Zoee Harrington
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|78
|75
|153
|11
|Momo Kikuchi
|Pattonville
|80
|74
|154
|11
|Sarah Anne Lewis
|Marquette
|74
|80
|154
|13
|Kylie Marie Carnes
|Carl Junction
|81
|74
|155
|14
|Lacey Snell
|Northwest (Cedar Hill)
|77
|79
|156
|15
|Sofia Gamayo
|Lindbergh
|81
|76
|157
|15
|Anna Iorio
|Joplin
|79
|78
|157
|17
|Nicole Rallo
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|82
|77
|159
|17
|Olivia Sowers
|Rock Bridge
|78
|81
|159
|19
|Abigail Nicole Howard
|Liberty
|81
|80
|161
|20
|Lia Johnson
|Notre Dame de Sion
|82
|81
|163
|20
|Parker Perry
|MICDS
|86
|77
|163
|20
|Amelia Schroeder
|MICDS
|80
|83
|163
|23
|Caroline Giocondo
|Notre Dame de Sion
|80
|84
|164
|23
|Mckenna Rice
|Lee’s Summit West
|80
|84
|164
|23
|Gabrielle Elisabeth Vaoifi
|Fort Osage
|83
|81
|164
|26
|Layke Graybill
|Liberty North
|83
|82
|165
|26
|Barbara Mae King
|Notre Dame de Sion
|82
|83
|165
|28
|Drew Nienhaus
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|82
|84
|166
|29
|Lauren Gallagher
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|86
|82
|168
|29
|Maryellen Grace Holloway
|Staley
|82
|86
|168
|29
|Kylee Hormuth
|Francis Howell
|86
|82
|168
|29
|Leigha Kelly
|Ft. Zumwalt West
|83
|85
|168
|33
|Paige Sumner Sanfelippo
|Lafayette (Wildwood)
|85
|84
|169
|33
|Jennah Marie Schell
|Camdenton
|85
|84
|169
|35
|Hannah Aherin
|Ozark
|84
|86
|170
|35
|Haleigh Barks
|Nerinx Hall
|82
|88
|170
|37
|Kayla Kimbley
|Warrensburg
|87
|84
|171
|37
|Bess Ramsey
|Ursuline Academy
|86
|85
|171
|39
|Marisa Butler
|West Plains
|87
|86
|173
|39
|Sierra Story Heuston
|Blue Springs
|84
|89
|173
|39
|Helen Willis
|Notre Dame de Sion
|84
|89
|173
|42
|Alyson Kate Goggin
|Webster Groves
|90
|84
|174
|42
|Garrett Goltermann
|MICDS
|88
|86
|174
|42
|Victoria Hooker
|Waynesville
|91
|83
|174
|42
|Jordan Alyssa Marshall
|Blue Springs
|85
|89
|174
|42
|Lauren G Muller
|Blue Springs
|88
|86
|174
|42
|Jessalyn Shipp
|Platte County
|87
|87
|174
|48
|Kimberly Sager
|Carthage
|88
|87
|175
|49
|Faith Beaty
|Lee’s Summit West
|83
|93
|176
|49
|Isabel Degrand
|Ursuline Academy
|87
|89
|176
|49
|Sydney Hofstetter
|St. Dominic
|89
|87
|176
|52
|Emma Oathout
|Webb City
|90
|87
|177
|52
|Jessica Qian
|Francis Howell North
|91
|86
|177
|52
|Samantha Lauren Swinfard
|Jefferson City
|87
|90
|177
|55
|Caroline Lynch
|Nerinx Hall
|90
|88
|178
|55
|Madison Moller
|Rock Bridge
|91
|87
|178
|55
|Alexandra Nelson
|Helias Catholic
|92
|86
|178
|55
|Kasydie Shipp
|Platte County
|90
|88
|178
|59
|Elizabeth Grace Freeman
|Ozark
|90
|89
|179
|59
|Marliere Toothaker
|Rolla
|90
|89
|179
|59
|Sydney Willingham
|Rock Bridge
|91
|88
|179
|62
|Anika Laxmi Pulumati
|Lafayette (Wildwood)
|92
|88
|180
|63
|Jessica Fisher
|Francis Howell
|84
|97
|181
|63
|Ashley Fite
|Incarnate Word Academy
|90
|91
|181
|63
|Jennifer Nicole Hesterberg
|Parkway South
|87
|94
|181
|63
|Katie Schreiner
|Rockwood Summit
|88
|93
|181
|67
|Caroline Beykirch
|West Plains
|98
|85
|183
|67
|Kourtney Victoria Tucker
|Central (Springfield)
|92
|91
|183
|69
|Madelyn Orr
|Rock Bridge
|94
|90
|184
|70
|Courtney Berghoff
|Parkway Central
|91
|94
|185
|70
|Nicole Lynn Rezabek
|Camdenton
|93
|92
|185
|70
|Alyssa Marie Serafin
|Lafayette (Wildwood)
|91
|94
|185
|70
|Misheel Lauren Sodgerel
|Clayton
|93
|92
|185
|74
|Trinity Hofstetter
|St. Dominic
|92
|94
|186
|74
|Abbigayle Loveless
|Cor Jesu Academy
|91
|95
|186
|76
|Madison Duff
|Rock Bridge
|96
|91
|187
|76
|Corynn Elizabeth Mcdonald
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|95
|92
|187
|78
|Stephanie Gabel
|MICDS
|94
|94
|188
|79
|Audrey Collier
|Rolla
|91
|100
|191
|79
|Madeline Jane Gentry
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|99
|92
|191
|79
|Breeley Pilgrim
|Carl Junction
|96
|95
|191
|82
|Hannah Scott
|Willard
|96
|96
|192
|83
|Sadora Franklin
|Park Hill South
|98
|95
|193
|84
|Reese Hamilton
|Helias Catholic
|103
|91
|194
|84
|Allison Grace Harrell
|Lafayette (Wildwood)
|95
|99
|194
|86
|Alayna Nicole Haenig
|Kickapoo
|99
|100
|199
|86
|Quincy Mae Munsell
|Lee’s Summit West
|94
|105
|199
|88
|Shannon Ralls
|Lee’s Summit West
|103
|97
|200
|89
|Abby Elizabeth Nall
|Westminster Christian Academy
|96
|108
|204
|90
|Taylor A Starr
|Lee’s Summit West
|106
|100
|206
|91
|Kathryn Hope Finke
|Kickapoo
|107
|102
|209
|92
|Madelyn Hill
|Park Hill South
|109
|110
|219
|93
|Allie Marie Crowell
|Camdenton
|120
|114
|234
|94
|Abigail Rogers
|Carl Junction
|125
|115
|240
|95
|Madeline Coats
|Carl Junction
|130
|122
|252
|96
|Emily Elizabeth Hunter
|Camdenton
|126
|131
|257