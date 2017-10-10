The Bill Pollock Show–#Chiefs banged up offensively, #Mizzou FB in over their heads, #STLCards off-season cleanup, and woman who leaked Dolphins coach coke snorting video from KC area (PODCAST)

The Chiefs will wait now on NFL concussion protocol tests on starting tight end Travis Kelce. He was injured Sunday night. Wide receiver Chris Conley suffered a ruptured Achilles in Houston and is out for the remainder of the season. Next up, the Steelers, who kicked six field goals and eliminated Kansas City 18-16 in the playoffs in January. The two teams will meet again Sunday at Arrowhead.

Mizzou will have their hands full this Saturday when they travel to play the Georgia Bulldogs, ranked 4th in the AP poll, 5th in the coaches poll. Georgia has allowed only 60 points through the first six games, Mizzou has allowed 200 in five games.

Some within the Cardinals organization want to see video games and ping-pong tournaments go away. Did someone within the organization throw Dexter Fowler under the bus?