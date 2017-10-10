Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-10-2017

Top Stories: St. Louis say a man is dead after he jumped from the bar atop a downtown hotel last night. The man was pronounced dead at the scene outside the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. Police say the man’s death was apparently a suicide. Witnesses saw and surveillance video captured the man walking to a ledge of the Three Sixty bar, climbing over and jumping. And several Missouri groups are hyped up about the possibility of traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes. MODOT engineer Tom Blair tells Missourinet a company called Hyperloop One is developing an innovative subway-esque tube system that could transport cargo and passengers as fast as 750 miles per hour.