High school football rankings–Week 8, 2017 season

CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (13), 7-1, 148, 1
2. Eureka (2), 8-0, 134, 2
3. Blue Springs, 6-2, 117, 3
4. Lees Summit West, 7-1, 105, 4
5. Kirkwood, 6-1, 97, 5
6. Park Hill, 6-2, 77, 6
7. Rock Bridge, 7-1, 52, 10
8. Lindbergh, 7-1, 39, 7
9. Hazelwood Central, 7-1, 32, 9
10. Rockhurst, 5-3, 21, 8
Also receiving votes: Francis Howell (6-2), 5; Ft. Zumwalt West (6-2), 1; Joplin (7-1), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Vianney (15), 8-0, 150, 1
2. Staley, 8-0, 133, 2
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 8-0, 122, 3
4. Liberty, 7-1, 104, 5
5. Fort Osage, 6-2, 89, 6
6. Poplar Bluff, 8-0, 60, 7
7. Pattonville, 4-3, 59, 8
8. Battle, 5-3, 46, 4
9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 8-0, 33, 9
10. Webster Groves, 4-2, 26, 10
Also receiving votes: Carthage (5-3), 3
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Webb City (15), 7-0, 150, 1
2. Carl Junction, 7-1, 133, 2
3. Platte County, 7-1, 122, 4
4. Parkway Central, 7-1, 97, 5
5. Ladue, 6-2, 87, 6
6. Kearney, 6-2, 77, 3
7. St. Francis Borgia, 8-0, 52, 10
8. Smithville, 7-1, 29, 8
9. MICDS, 6-2, 26, NR
10. Parkway North, 4-4, 20, 7
Dropped out: No. 9 Camdenton
Also receiving votes: St. Marys (7-1), 17; Grain Valley (6-2), 5; Moberly (6-2), 4; West Plains (6-2), 4; Camdenton (6-2), 2
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (14), 6-0, 149, 1
2. Blair Oaks (1), 8-0, 135, 2
3. Park Hills Central, 8-0, 119, 3
4. Seneca, 8-0, 99, 4
5. Chillicothe, 7-1, 91, 5
6. Center, 7-1, 76, 6
7. Eldon, 7-1, 60, 7
8. Maryville, 6-2, 42, 8
9. Hogan Prep Academy, 8-0, 33, 9
10. Springfield Catholic, 7-1, 15, 10
Also receiving votes: Mexico (6-2), 6
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (13), 7-0, 148, 1
2. Trinity (2), 7-0, 137, 2
3. Lutheran North, 8-0, 119, 3
4. Ava, 8-0, 98, 4
5. Cardinal Ritter, 7-1, 77, 6
6. Lafayette County, 8-0, 73, 9
7. North Callaway, 7-1, 68, 7
8. Palmyra, 7-1, 40, 8
9. Lexington, 7-1, 29, 5
10. South Callaway, 7-1, 28, 10
Also receiving votes: Malden (7-1), 8
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Monroe City (14), 8-0, 149, 1
2. Marceline (1), 8-0, 133, 2
3. Valle Catholic, 7-1, 117, 3
4. Hamilton-Penney, 7-1, 102, 4
5. Lincoln, 8-0, 94, 5
6. Pierce City, 8-0, 79, 6
7. Fayette, 6-1, 60, 8
8. Princeton, 8-0, 32, 9
9. Sarcoxie, 8-0, 29, 10
10. Hayti, 6-2, 16, 7
Also receiving votes: Thayer (6-2), 6; East Buchanan (7-1), 4; Westran (6-2), 2; Adrian (8-0), 1; Crest Ridge (8-0), 1
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.