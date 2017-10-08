STLBlues win their home opener after quick start

Carl Gunnarsson, Joel Edmundson and Jaden Schwartz scored first-period goals in a five-minute span to help the St. Louis Blues defeat the Dallas Stars 4-2 at Scottrade Center on Saturday. Schwartz had a goal and assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis (2-0-0). Jake Allen made 38 saves.

The Blues won during the return of former coach Ken Hitchcock as he returned behind the Dallas bench. The Blues took advantage of a team playing the second game on back-to-back nights. The Stars (0-2-0) lost 2-1 at home Friday to the Vegas Golden Knights in Vegas’ first regular-season game in the NHL.

The Blues are off until Monday where they will begin a four-game road trip to New York and Florida. The Blues will face the Islanders and Rangers on Monday and Tuesday, then head to the Sunshine State for games with the Panthers on Thursday and Lightning Saturday. The Blues next home game is Wednesday, Oct 18 when they host the Blackhawks.