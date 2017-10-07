High School football scoreboard from Friday 10/06

8-man
Greenfield 50 Colony Crest (Kan.) 0
King City 50 Albany 0
Mound City 50 DeKalb 14
Norborne 54 Osceola 42
North Shelby 66 Kansas School for the Deaf 54
Pattonsburg 88 Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) 30
Rock Port 82 South Holt 32
Sacred Heart 49 Chilhowee 0
Southwest (Livingston County) 82 North Nodaway 36
St. Joseph Christian 80 Braymer 32
Stanberry 52 Tarkio 6
Stewartsville 60 South Nodaway 12
Worth County 56 North Andrew 6
Class 1
Adrian 32 Sherwood 0
Archie 50 Rich Hill 7
Ava 59 Cabool 0
Caruthersville 39 Hayti 32
Clark County 19 South Shelby 0
Cole Camp 59 St. Vincent 36
Crest Ridge 61 Concordia 26
Drexel 22 Jayhawk-Linn (Kan.) 20
East Buchanan 34 Lathrop 26
Fair Grove 49 Ash Grove 7
Fayette 37 Salisbury 6
Jasper 36 Appleton City 18
Jefferson (Festus) 48 Chaffee 12
Knox County 40 Highland 22
Lawson 33 Mid-Buchanan 18
Liberal with Bronaugh 47 Diamond 6
Lighthouse Christian HSA (Mo.) 24 Tipton 20
Lincoln 37 Southeast 0
Lockwood 49 Miller 7
Macon 60 Louisiana 13
Marceline 25 Westran 22
Marionville 23 Skyline 13
Mark Twain 35 Van-Far 14
Milan 20 Polo 12
Monroe City 38 Centralia 21
Penney 53 North Platte 18
Pierce City 27 El Dorado Springs 20
Plattsburg 41 West Platte 21
Portageville 50 Red Bud (Ill.) 7
Princeton 20 South Harrison 6
Putnam County 30 Gallatin 28
Santa Fe 42 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 27
Sarcoxie 48 Forsyth 11
Schuyler County 28 Paris 20
Scotland County 51 Harrisburg 25
Scott City 14 Kelly 6
St. Pius X (Festus) 48 Crystal City 0
Stockton 62 Pleasant Hope 0
Sweet Springs 39 Lone Jack 20
Thayer 56 Willow Springs 12
Trenton 48 Maysville 6
Valle Catholic 56 Herculaneum 0
Wellington-Napoleon 40 Orrick 8
Windsor 53 Slater 12
Class 2
Carrollton 10 Holden 2
Charleston 66 East Prairie 42
Confluence Prep Academy Charter 15 Brentwood 14
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 46 Cuba 14
Hallsville 47 Versailles 8
Houston 24 Mountain Grove 14
Lutheran North 59 Mater Dei (Ill.) 0
Montgomery County 42 Wright City 28
North Callaway 48 Bowling Green 7
Pacific 39 Hermann 14
Palmyra 28 Brookfield 2
South Callaway 63 Clopton 6
Southern Boone 47 Warsaw 12
Strafford 40 Hollister 0
Summit Christian Academy 19 Butler 7
Class 3
Benton 55 Cameron 0
Cassville 34 Aurora 13
Central (Park Hills) 36 Dexter 20
Chillicothe 14 Smithville 7
Clinton 42 Central (Springfield) 0
Confluence Prep Academy Charter 15 Brentwood 14
DeSoto 21 Ste. Genevieve 28
Eldon 49 Osage 13
Harrisonville 41 Oak Grove 0
Lutheran St. Charles 54 Lift for Life Academy Charter 6
Mexico 28 Fulton 7
Missouri Military Academy 48 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Ill.) 6
Odessa 49 Pleasant Hill 6
Owensville 53 Sullivan 14
Reeds Spring 49 Buffalo 6
Seneca 28 Monett 7
Springfield Catholic 36 Logan-Rogersville 7
Trinity Catholic 62 John Burroughs 7
Warrenton 53 Orchard Farm 27
Winfield 41 Metro East Lutheran (Ill.) 0
Class 4
Bolivar 38 Marshfield 0
Carl Junction 37 Pittsburg (Kan.) 17
Grain Valley 27 Excelsior Springs 12
Grandview 26 Raytown South 13
Hannibal 48 Marshall 10
Helias Catholic 52 Kirksville 13
Hillcrest 38 Rolla 34
Joplin 49 Camdenton 7
Liberty (Wentzville) 55 Washington 17
MICDS 49 St. Dominic 6
Parkway Central 31 Parkway West 7
Platte County 42 Winnetonka 14
Poplar Bluff 21 Hillsboro 20
St. Francis Borgia 48 Festus 0
Ste. Genevieve 28 DeSoto 21
Warrensburg 28 Nevada 27
Webb City 49 Neosho 12
West Plains 42 Parkview 12
Class 5
Belton 35 Oak Park 6
Carthage 48 Republic 7
Central (St. Joseph) 42 Raytown 41 (ot)
Fort Osage 23 William Chrisman 0
Ft. Zumwalt North 54 Ft. Zumwalt South 7
Glendale 63 Waynesville 28
Jackson 63 DeSmet 33
Jefferson City 31 Battle 14
Kirkwood 37 Rockwood Summit 14
Lebanon 49 Kickapoo 28
Lee’s Summit North 35 Park Hill South 3
Lee’s Summit West 56 Hickman 20
Liberty 54 Truman 7
North Kansas City 42 Ruskin 20
Oakville 28 Seckman 7
Ozark 21 Nixa 14
Park Hill 45 Liberty North 23
Parkway South 42 Marquette 40
Pattonville 34 Ritenour 14
Timberland 43 Francis Howell North 22
Willard 49 Branson 14
Class 6
Blue Springs 20 Blue Springs South 3
Christian Brothers College 28 Rockhurst 3
Eureka 41 Lindbergh 10
Francis Howell 56 Francis Howell Central 0
Lafayette (Wildwood) 30 Fox 6
Lee’s Summit 21 Raymore-Peculiar 7
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 34 Mehlville 7
Rock Bridge 45 St. Louis University 7