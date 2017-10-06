The Bill Pollock Show–#Chiefs find no evidence that fans used “n-word” towards Redskins player. #MLB playoff preview (PODCAST)

I’m feeling cocky…I’m back in my groove. I’m nailing my predicitions in college football and life in general.

For starters, the Chiefs say they have found no evidence after looking into claims by Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor that he was called the “N-word” by fans at Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Pryor was caught on video flipping off fans and had to be restrained while walking through the tunnel.

The Mizzou Tigers are the worst team in college football in one very important stat category.

Former Missouri State football player Dylan Cole plays for the Houston Texans. He went undrafted, but made the team and is now a starter. He scored his first NFL touchdown last week when he intercepted former Chiefs QB Matt Cassel (now Tennessee’s backup QB). He saw a little girl in the stands and handed her the football. Now the nine-year old wants to return the favor.

Plus a baseball playoff preview from our expert Jeff Wilder.

