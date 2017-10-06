Saturday’s Apple Festival in mid-Missouri’s Versailles will draw thousands

About 30,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s 38th Olde Tyme Apple Festival in mid-Missouri’s Versailles.

The Apple Festival, which celebrates the traditional fall apple harvest, was recently voted the best annual festival by the readers of “Rural Missouri” magazine.

The festival will begin with Saturday’s pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Morgan County School on West Newtown Road.

Other events include a noon apple pie baking contest, live musical entertainment and the annual car show, which takes place at the Versailles city park.

The “Moving Wall”, the half-size replica of the Washington DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is on display in Versailles until Monday.

The Olde Tyme Apple Festival golf tournament will be held Sunday at noon at Rolling Hills Country Club.