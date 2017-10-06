Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 10-6-2017

Top stories:
A former law enforcement officer has been sentenced to death for murdering his ex-girlfriend. Sunday’s shooting rampage in Las Vegas has boosted popularity, including in Missouri, of a device used on guns. Alisa Nelson reports.
By Alisa Nelson
