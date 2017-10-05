Washington’s Pryor says #Chiefs fans called him the n-word. Reid, teammates address Peters jawing with fans (PODCAST)

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor says the reason he was flipping off people in the seats at Arrowhead Stadium is because Chiefs fans called him the n-word as he walked into the tunnel after the game.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who was the only Chiefs player to sit during the national anthem, got into it with fans during the third quarter. Head coach Andy Reid addressed the problem, so did some of Peters’ teammates.

Then you have Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers laughing at a female reporter for asking a question. You’ll hear Cam’s mockery and how the reporter responded.

Here is the video from TMZ. Warning: graphic language