Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-5-2017

Top Stories: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is traveling to Virginia to support fellow Republican Governor Ed Gillespie’s re-election campaign. Spokesman Parker Briden confirmed that Greitens is the featured speaker at an event today. He’s also listed among other GOP governors as a guest at a fundraiser next week for Nebraska Republican Governor Pete Ricketts, who is up for re-election. And conservative political group Americans for Prosperity is spending $1.2 million on an ad campaign in Missouri urging Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill to support the current Republican tax package. The TV commercial features a woman claiming the plan favors middle and working-class people.