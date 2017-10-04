Western Missouri woman shot, paralyzed in Las Vegas shooting

A woman from western Missouri’s Blue Springs has been paralyzed from being hit by gunfire during Sunday’s shooting spree in Las Vegas. Amber Gervais tells Kansas City television station KMBC that her mother, Kim, was at the concert with three of her friends – including one who was killed.

“She knows what’s happened,” says Gervais. “She’s obviously feeling a lot of emotion.”

The death toll includes at least 59 people and more than 500 were injured in the shooting.

“It’s just not right. It’s not fair,” says Gervais. “There’s a lot of good people that didn’t deserve any of this. A lot of lives are changed forever.”

Las Vegas Police said the gunman — identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock — shot and killed himself before a SWAT team could bust into his nearby hotel room.

Story courtesy of Kansas City television station KMBC