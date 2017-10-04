Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-4-2017

Top Stories: An alleged theft from a department store in mid-Missouri’s Jefferson City led to a 30-mile chase before suspects were apprehended yesterday afternoon. Four law enforcement agencies assisted with the pursuit of a vehicle that failed to yield to emergency vehicles. It was eventually stopped by spike strips in the city of Fulton, where four residents if East St. Louis, Illinois were taken into custody. And Planned Parenthood is moving quickly to expand abortion services in Springfield, Columbia and Joplin after a Monday court decision.