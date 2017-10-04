Kareem Hunt is already in the Hall of Fame…sort of

Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt may someday be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hunt already has his jersey in Canton, Ohio after scoring six touchdowns in his first three games to match an NFL record. The Hall received Hunt’s jersey from the Chargers game. He rushed for 101 yards, but failed to score a touchdown in the Chiefs 29-20 win against the Redskins on Monday night.

Alex Smith has the top passer rating in the NFL, but the Chiefs quarterback is also picking up yards with his feet. He rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown over the Redskins. Smith has 18 carries for 89 yards in four games. He rushed for 134 yards last season.

Head coach Andy Reid will provide an update today on the status of offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who left in the first quarter after injuring his knee and did not return. After the game Reid called it a sprain. Duvernay-Tardif has started 30 games for Kansas City over his three seasons with the team.