STLBlues open the season tomorrow against the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins

The Blue will drop the puck on the regular season tomorrow in Pittsburgh. They play the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs at PPG Paints Arena. The Pens will raise their latest banner to the roof before the game. The Blues went 3-5-0 during the preseason. Their home opener is Saturday night against the Dallas Stars.

Below is the 23-man roster to open the season.

Blues 2017-18 Active Roster:

Forwards

#9 Scottie Upshall

#10 Brayden Schenn

#17 Jaden Schwartz

#22 Chris Thorburn

#23 Dmitrij Jaskin

#26 Paul Stastny

#28 Kyle Brodziak

#32 Tage Thompson

#49 Ivan Barbashev

#56 Magnus Paajarvi

#61 Wade Megan

#70 Oskar Sundqvist

#71 Vladimir Sobotka

#91 Vladimir Tarasenko

Defensemen

#4 Carl Gunnarsson

#6 Joel Edmundson

#27 Alex Pietrangelo

#29 Vince Dunn

#39 Nate Prosser

#41 Robert Bortuzzo

#55 Colton Parayko

Goaltender

#34 Jake Allen

#40 Carter Hutton

Injured Reserve

#12 Zach Sanford

#15 Robby Fabbri

#19 Jay Bouwmeester

#20 Alexander Steen

Injured, Non-Roster

#21 Patrik Berglund

#37 Klim Kostin

#45 Luke Opilka