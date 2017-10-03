January trial date set for former Lebanon airport operator indicted for wire fraud

A January trial date has been scheduled for a former southwest Missouri airport operator indicted for an alleged $707,000 investment fraud scheme.

A federal grand jury in Jefferson City indicted 61-year-old Paul David Ward of Camdenton for wire fraud in August.

Ward owned Lebanon Aviation Service Incorporated, which provided services to users of the Lebanon airport.

The August federal indictment alleges that Ward engaged in a scheme from 2011 to 2016 to defraud friends and associates who invested in his company.

Federal prosecutors say Ward defrauded about 25 investors in Laclede, Camden and Cole counties of about $265,000.

Ward’s trial is set to begin January 8 at the Christopher Bond Court House in Jefferson City.

U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford tells Missourinet Ward is currently out on bond.

The FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.