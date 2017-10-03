Chiefs making big plays when it matters

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith took the field

with 47 seconds remaining Monday night, with Kansas City and the

Washington Redskins in a tie game.

The Chiefs had all three timeouts as they took over on their own

25-yard line, and it seemed like just another day on the practice

field. The result was a six-play, 50-yard drive that produced a

field goal and led to a 29-20 win.

“On offense sometimes you have a drive to finish off a game,

sometimes you’ve got to go get points to win one,” Smith said.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in all those situations practicing them.”

Time on task, Smith believes, is the key to the got-to-have-it

moments — those times in a game when you a play is needed for the

team to win.

In seasons past, the Chiefs found it difficult to muster

fourth-quarter comebacks or game-winning drives. But not this

Chiefs team.

“I think this team has been through way more as a whole,” Smith

said. “The core of this team has been through a lot, played on a

lot of big stages, is much more experienced.”

That experience showed Monday night on the game-winning drive.

“We go through that exercise every week, every single week about

what we like, what we want,” Smith said. “Because every week

they’re different, they’re different based on the matchup, based on

tendencies.”

Smith freelanced on the first big play of the drive, scrambling out

of the pocket on second down and finding wide receiver Albert

Wilson for a 37-yard gain to the Washington 34-yard line. The

quarterback had a similar scramble earlier in the game, keeping the

ball for 32-yard gain up the right sideline.

Smith said of the late-game play, “Luckily I felt like that time

around I got some attention on me, and Albert was able to kind of

hit the seam there.”

That play flipped the field, but the Chiefs needed one more gain to

put the ball in position for a field-goal attempt. Smith fired a

pass to receiver Chris Conley for a 10-yard gain, setting up rookie

Harrison Butker for the decisive 43-yard kick.

“We had a lot of options on that play,” Smith said of the pass to

Conley. “Knew we were potentially getting pressure, and they did,

they brought everybody down and were bringing it. Two guys peeled

on the back, and I was able to hit Conley behind, which was really

nice.”

The Chiefs (4-0) have won many games since Smith and coach Andy

Reid arrived in Kansas City in 2013. But the losses, especially the

three postseason defeats, have sharpened the club and helped build

its character.

This team expects to win. Linebacker Frank Zombo played on that

first Reid team in 2013, and he said this team feels different.

“I think we trust the guy next to us way more,” Zombo said. “We’ve

done so well the last five years, had a lot of winning seasons, and

yeah, I think we expect to win every time we go on the field on

Sundays and Mondays.”

Linebacker Derrick Johnson, another longtime Chief, said success

doesn’t surprise the 2017 squad.

“Now we expect to win more often,” Johnson said. “We have a really

good group, well-coached group and high-character guys that are

taking care of business offensively and defensively.”