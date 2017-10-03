Bears basketball to be featured on ESPN’s network of channel throughout basketball

Missouri State men’s basketball will be featured on the ESPN family of networks multiple times throughout the upcoming 2017-18 season, according to the schedule released by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday.

Highlighting the MSU television schedule on ESPN will be a home matchup with rival Southern Illinois on Jan. 27 at JQH Arena on ESPNU. The Bears will also have potential games on ESPNU on Jan. 7 (at Illinois State) and Feb. 18 against (vs. Drake), depending on the Valley’s “netflex” choices on those particular Sundays.

Missouri State is also in consideration for an ESPN2 game at Northern Iowa on Feb. 24 as part of the league’s annual Wildcard Weekend television showcase.

Similarly, the Valley will produce exclusive ESPN3 games at JQH Arena for games against Colorado State (Nov. 28), Valparaiso (Jan. 17) and Illinois State (Jan. 30). Missouri State will also have institutional ESPN3 productions for six home games at JQH Arena this season.

Valley announcements related to CBS Sports (Tuesday) and the MVC Television Network (Thursday) are also pending this week.