STLCards finish another season with an above .500 record

Jack Flaherty gave up four runs in the first inning as the Cardinals lost to the Brewers 6-1 in the season finale at Busch Stadium. Randal Grichuk hit his 22nd home run for St. Louis, which had just three hits. The Cardinals finished third in the NL Central at 83-and-79.

>>Packed House Watches Cardinals Say Goodbye

Cardinals players tipped their caps to the fans in appreciation following Sunday’s final game. Nearly 48-thousand fans jammed into Busch Stadium to watch the Redbirds play one last time. They drew more than 3.4-million this year, second only to the Dodgers.

>>Cardinals cap off another winning season

While the standards for baseball are set much higher than just finishing above .500, what the Cardinals organization has done over the last 18 seasons has been amazing. Since 2000, the St. Louis Cardinals have had 17 of 18 winning seasons. They lone season since 2000 in which they didn’t have a winning record was 2007.