Only one team left undefeated in the NFL. #Chiefs go for 4-0 start on #MNF

Kansas City is the lone unbeaten team left this season at 3-and-0. The Chiefs have beaten the Patriots, Eagles and Chargers. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt has scored six touchdowns in three games. He’s the first player in league history to have a touchdown of at least 50 yards in each of his first three NFL games. Hunt leads the NFL with 401 rushing yards and he hasn’t played his fourth game yet, but how healthy is the Chiefs offensive line? Center Mitch Morse remains out and tackle Eric Fisher will be a game time decision by Andy Reid as he deals with back spasms.

Quarterback Alex Smith has seven TD passes without an interception in the first three games.

Keep an eye out for Chiefs’ new kicker Harrison Butker. He makes his debut tonight and comes highly regarded by special teams coach Dave Toub, who this weekend said Butker was a guy they’ve had their eye on since early in the season.

The Washington Redskins seek their third straight win when they take on the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football” at Arrowhead Stadium. The ‘Skins have won consecutive games over the Rams and Raiders since a season-opening loss to the Eagles. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Oakland.