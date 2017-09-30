High School football scoreboard from Friday 9/29

Adrian 14, Windsor 6
Archie 28, Appleton City 6
Ash Grove 58, Pleasant Hope 0
Aurora 33, Mt. Vernon 14
Ava 37, Thayer 13
Battle 34, Truman 0
Belton 37, Ruskin 8
Benton 42, St. Joseph Le Blond 13
Blair Oaks 52, Osage 26
Blue Springs South 49, Lee’s Summit 21
Bolivar 51, Buffalo 16
Boonville 28, Fulton 24
Brentwood 20, Lift for Life Academy 0
Camdenton 28, Waynesville 7
Cardinal Ritter 48, Bishop DuBourg 0
Carl Junction 42, Willard 7
Carnahan 44, Cleveland NJROTC 6
Carthage 46, Nixa 14
Cass-Midway 28, Rich Hill 0
Center 56, Warrensburg 0
Central (New Madrid County) 56, Kelly 24
Central (Park Hills) 54, Fredericktown 17
Chaminade 35, DeSmet 28
Chilhowee High School 32, Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op 22
Chillicothe 48, Savannah 34
Christian Brothers College 42, Jefferson City 15
Clark County 62, Louisiana 0
Concordia 51, Lone Jack 21
Crest Ridge 26, Sweet Springs 12
Crest Ridge 28, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend Co-op 12
DeSoto, Kan. 55, Nevada 14
Drexel 38, Sherwood 6
Duchesne 38, Living Word Christian School 28
East Atchison 46, Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op 28
East Buchanan 52, North Platte 15
El Dorado Springs 46, East Newton 0
Eldon 69, Versailles 20
Excelsior Springs 49, Oak Grove 31
Fair Grove 55, Marionville 18
Farmington 42, Potosi 14
Festus 35, Pacific 21
Francis Howell High 24, Timberland 10
Ft. Zumwalt East 55, Washington 20
Ft. Zumwalt North 65, Liberty (Wentzville) 16
Ft. Zumwalt West 49, Francis Howell Central 0
Grain Valley 53, Odessa 21
Grandview 39, Winnetonka 0
Greenfield 102, Northwest (Hughesville) 0
Harrisonville 40, Pleasant Hill 14
Hayti 58, Scott City 9
Hazelwood East 20, Rockwood Summit 14
Hazelwood West 23, Fox 21
Herculaneum 28, Crystal City 0
Hickman High School 68, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0
Hillsboro 34, DeSoto/Kingston 19
Holt 51, Ft. Zumwalt South 45
Houston 40, Willow Springs 29
Jackson 63, Central (Cape Girardeau) 21
Jefferson (Festus) 55, Central (Springfield) 34
Joplin 35, Lebanon 0
Kearney 48, Raytown 33
Kennett 22, Dexter 0
King City/ Union Star 60, Braymer 24
Kirkwood 27, Parkway South 23
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 42, Cameron 6
Lafayette (Wildwood) 27, Webster Groves 25
Lafayette County 58, Knob Noster 25
Lathrop 51, Plattsburg 21
Lee’s Summit West 39, Fort Osage 9
Leeton/Chilhowee 32, Norborne 22
Lexington 55, Carrollton 14
Liberal 25, Jasper 21
Liberty (Mountain View) 55, Cabool 8
Liberty 41, Park Hill South 9
Liberty North 35, Central (St. Joseph) 17
Lincoln 49, Slater 6
Lincoln College Prep 20, East (Kansas City) 0
Lindbergh 46, Ritenour 42
Lockwood 36, Sarcoxie 15
Lutheran (St. Charles) 51, Central Panthers 6
Macon 32, Brookfield 21
Malden 48, Charleston 12
Marceline 59, Salisbury 6
Maur Hill – Mount Academy, Kan. 43, Missouri Military Academy 0
McDonald County 21, Monett 18
Mexico 21, Kirksville 6
Mid-Buchanan 19, West Platte 17
Miller 35, Diamond 0
Moberly 18, Hannibal 13
Monroe City 54, Paris 0
Montgomery County 34, Mark Twain 13
Mound City-Craig 36, South Holt-Nodaway Holt 30
Neosho 41, Logan-Rogersville 6
North Andrew 70, Albany 20
North Callaway 47, Van-Far 0
North County 56, Windsor (Imperial) 10
Orchard Farm 34, St. Charles 14
Owensville 49, Union 12
Palmyra 35, Centralia 0
Park Hill 38, Raymore-Peculiar 25
Parkway West 42, University City 0
Penney 49, Lawson 21
Pierce City 63, Forsyth 12
Platte County 31, Raytown South 7
Poplar Bluff 27, Sikeston 0
Portageville 50, East Prairie 38
Princeton 58, Gallatin 23
Putnam County 45, Maysville 8
Reeds Spring 48, Marshfield 14
Republic 56, Branson 35
Richmond 41, Holden 18
Rock Port 48, Southwest (Livingston County) 0
Rockhurst 40, Pomona, Colo. 28
Rolla 69, Glendale 34
Salem 33, Mountain Grove 22
Santa Fe 22, Orrick 0
Scotland County 28, Knox County 6
Seneca 33, Cassville 14
Smith-Cotton 30, Clinton 14
Smithville 42, Maryville 6
South Callaway 47, Bowling Green 12
South Harrison 38, Milan 14
South Shelby 44, Highland 0
Southern Boone County 49, California 6
Springfield Catholic 35, Hollister 0
St. Clair 52, Hermann 6
St. Francis Borgia 48, St. Charles West 17
St. James 48, Sullivan 7
St. Joseph Christian 52, North Nodaway 6
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 33, St. Dominic 14
St. Pius X (Festus) 61, St. Vincent 25
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, St. Michael the Archangel 7
Staley 50, Oak Park 0
Stanberry 64, North Shelby 6
Ste. Genevieve 33, Perryville 21
Stockton 37, Butler 14
Strafford 34, Skyline 0
Tipton 32, Cole Camp 16
Trenton 56, Polo 20
Trinity 71, Tolton Catholic 12
Vianney 48, St. Louis University 7
Warrenton 51, Winfield 26
Warsaw 40, Hallsville 33
Webb City 42, Ozark 10
Wellington-Napoleon 44, St. Paul Lutheran 21
West Plains 41, Kickapoo 21
Westran 20, Schuyler County 6
William Chrisman 36, North Kansas City 16
Worth County 62, Pattonsburg 0
Wright City 62, Clopton/Elsberry 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fayette vs. Harrisburg, ccd.
High School football scoreboard from Friday 9/29
Adrian 14, Windsor 6